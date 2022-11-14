Peter Obi Dragged To Court For “Violation Of Chid Rights”

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the suit marked ID/6332GCM/2022, was filed by a child rights activist, Wale Ojo-Lanre at the Ikeja High Court.

The petitioner is seeking an award of N50 million damages for the violation of the child rights of the underage girl-child.

According to him, it is illegal, exploitative, and abusive for the presidential hopeful to post the picture and video of the toddler via his Twitter handle dated October 2 to refer to her as “a poster child.”

“In addition, we seek an order to disqualify the second respondent (Obi) from participating in the 2023 presidential election for condoning, adopting, encouraging and allowing the usage of the toddler for his rally,” Ojo-Lanre’s petition partly reads.

Meanwhile, this newspaper understands that the case has not been fixed for hearing.