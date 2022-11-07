Peter Obi Got Angry With Dino Melaye At Town Hall Meeting

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Video: Peter Obi Got Angry At Town Hall Meeting , collapsed Under Pressure

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egjvtH3HWbw

https://twitter.com/36Kinniun/status/1589391797142589440

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: