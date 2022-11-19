Peter Obi Meets Pastor David Ibiyeomi Of Salvation Ministry In Port Harcourt

His Excellency and the next President of Nigeria, Mr Peter Obi meets Pastor David ibiyeomi of salvation ministry in Port Harcourt..

Mr Peter Obi took to his social media page to share pictures of him and pastor David ibiyeomi’s meet up in port hacourt with the caption : “Always a pleasure to and share quiet moments with my friend and brother pastor David ibiyeomi of salvation ministry PH. It was a rare privilege listening to you ministering on Godliness, diligence and productiveness; three core values that I advocate for .

