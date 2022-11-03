Peter Obi Meets With Kim Young-chea Of Republic Of Korea (Photos)

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Wednesday met with Mr. Kim Young-Chae, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria.

According to the former Anambra governor, they discussed about comparative politics and salient points of nation building and diplomacy.

Obi wrote, “I had the honour of calling on H.E. Mr KIM Young-chea of Republic of Korea.

“We exchanged views on comparative politics and salient points of nation building and diplomacy. -PO”

