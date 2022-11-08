Peter Obi Only Wants To Rub Shoulders With Atiku And Tinubu – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri

@renoomokri

When Peter Obi says he will no longer attend any debate that Waziri Atiku and Tinubu do not attend, he is inevitably saying that he is in this race only because he wants to rub shoulders with Atiku and Tinubu, not because of Nigerians. That is very reactionary!

#TableShaker

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1589690701109170176?t=9Ck6-wIAjqFtxackhV7ODw&s=19

Question for Peter Obi: Are you going to these debates for the benefit of Waziri Atiku and Tinubu, or are you going for the benefit of Nigerians? Obi has just shown that he a follower of Atiku and Tinubu. Where they go, he goes. Where they don’t go doesn’t go!

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1589656620791115776?t=9Ck6-wIAjqFtxackhV7ODw&s=19

He will still deny that position since it came from Egbon @doyinokupe. It is indeed bizarre to read such announcement for someone sold as an alternative yet mirror the nuances of the status quo. So if the flag bearers of the legacy parties don’t show you too will abscond?

https://twitter.com/segalink/status/1589669813173252098?t=9Ck6-wIAjqFtxackhV7ODw&s=19

