Peter Obi Presented With Handmade Shoes By People With Disabilities In Benue (Pics)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

#PeterObi Received People With Disabilities

People With Disabilities (PWD) were well represented at the Makurdi rally today. My commitment to their welfare is unfettered. Glad to meet with them. -PO

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: