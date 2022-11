https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_Srh2aGGvA

Peter Obi is not your regular politician. He is not in politics for money but to make a change.

He was 35 years old when he acquired that property. While schooling at Nsukka, he was running businesses in Onitsha.

Here is a video of Peter OBI Showing the house he bought in UK for One Million Pounds.

This was even before he thought of joining politics.

Nigerians, you have the opportunity to chose between Light and Darkness.

