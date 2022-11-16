Peter Obi: Soludo Is A Betrayer Of The Igbo Nation – Prof. Osuji

-Professor Chukwuma Soludo’s verbal attacks on Peter Obi continues to generate reactions across the nation A former minister of education.

-Prof. Fabian Osuji said the Anambra governor has betrayed the Igbo nation.

The elder statesman asked Soludo to withdraw his statements against Obi or face the wrath of Igbos.

Former minister of education under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, Prof. Fabian Osuji, has said that Governor Charles Soludo’s stand on the presidential aspiration of ex- Governor Peter Obi, amounts to a betrayal of the Igbo nation.

Osuji said that Soludo’s rise to fame was as a result of support from Igbo stakeholders, without whom he wouldn’t have risen to the pinnacle of his career.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 15 seen by Legit.ng, the elder statesman averred that Soludo’s elevation to professorial position, and his ascendency as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria were as a result of recommendations and supports of his Igbo brothers.

“I am thoroughly embarrassed about the level of hostility being exhibited by our brother and friend, Prof Charles Soludo, towards Peter Obi. Soludo cannot claim to be self made, people like us participated in making him.

“I was Pro-Chancellor and chairman of council at the University of Nigeria, when Soludo’s papers came for approval for professorship.

“I could have found reason to withhold or deny assent. But we put him out and praised his work. That made President Obasanjo appoint him Economic Adviser without hesitation.

“Three years later, three of us, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Oby Ezekwesili, and myself, were attending a conference in Brussels, when President Obasanjo called Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who was finance minister, to ask for the nomination of governor of the Central Bank.

“We gave a unanimous vote for Prof Charles Soludo. We were ministers of finance, education, and due process as at the time. As Ndigbo, we were proud to support our brother.“He was not the sole candidate; but Obasanjo gave him the position.Everyone rejoiced That was the power of brotherhood.

“Years later, I cannot imagine the same Soludo who benefited resoundingly from our support being the one to pull down his own brother, Peter Obi, who is enjoying overwhelming support elsewhere. I am truly ashamed of Soludo.”

He further urged the Igbo people everywhere in the world, not to allow Soludo to get away with his present actions and inactions.

He said: “Ndigbo should not allow Soludo to get away with this. He should be made to withdraw all his damaging statements against Obi. There is still time for him to reverse himself in this matter.”

https://www.legit.ng/politics/1504148-peter-obi-soludo-a-betrayer-igbo-nation-prof-osuji/

