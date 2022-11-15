Peter Obi Taking Votes From PDP In The South-East – Fani-Kayode

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9EuKQUg_rJw

With the 2023 presidential campaigns underway, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be wary about the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, diluting the PDP’s political influence in the South-East.

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, contested in the 2019 presidential election as the running mate to the party’s standard bearer, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. In May, he defected to LP mere days to Atiku’s re-emergence as the candidate of the PDP.

“The PDP has to worry more about the South-East than we do. First of all, traditionally, the stronghold of the PDP has been the South-East. Not so anymore. We have two exceptional governors there in Imo State and Ebonyi State who are doing very well and have built a broad base of support there,” Fani-Kayode said during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

“We also have pockets of support in places like Enugu where you have Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and so on. And you have this issue of a number of governors in the South-East who were originally PDP or that are PDP but are now against their party, working against their party.”

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/11/14/peter-obi-taking-votes-from-pdp-in-south-east-stronghold-fani-kayode/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related