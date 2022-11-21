Peter Obi To Appear On The Candidates Town Hall Event With Kadaria Ahmed Tonight

The presidential canidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi is scheduled to appear on The Candidates town hall event with Kadaria Ahmed tonight.

