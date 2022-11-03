Peter Obi To Meet With Supporters On Zoom Today

By   On  In Latest, News 

Peter Obi @PeterObi

Tomorrow, the 3rd of November, I’ll be interfacing with the global community of OBIdients Support Groups on Zoom. I need to and I am ready to listen and hear from you directly.

https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1587790465268580352

LabourPartyNG @NgLabour

Today, 3rd of November, @NgLabour Presidential Candidate; @PeterObi will be interfacing with the global community of OBIdients Support Groups on Zoom. He will listen and hear from you directly.
Watch out for the exact time shortly. Looking forward to an animated conversation.

https://twitter.com/NgLabour/status/1587951454937120771

