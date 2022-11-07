Peter Obi’s Supporters Asked to Unfollow Arise TV

Unfollow @ARISEtv NOW!! ����

Show them we made them who they are!!

Nigerians, learn how to maintain grudges against your politicians & their enablers. Do away with your Stockholm Syndrome & sentiments for once. Add fuel to your grudge against them. Unfollow @ARISEtv massively NOW! They enable the PDP & Atiku against Peter Obi. DO IT NOW!! ✊

Should Ojy Okpe & Rufai leave that compromised studio, Nduka Obaigbena & his PDP Television will lose their rating. They are seconds away from infamy, & Reuben Abati knows that. ARISE TV is doing Atiku’s biddings. They ain’t neutral, they COLLUDE. Unfollow @ARISEtv NOW

