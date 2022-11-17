Peter Obi’s Supporters Plan A Walk To INEC’s Headquarters In Abuja

Under the Big Tent, we are marching to INEC tomorrow morning from the Unity Fountain to INEC Headquarters on Advocacy walk on PVC collections and other related issues 10am prompt . Join us Obidently and Yusfuly

https://twitter.com/YunusaTanko/status/1592993709444202497?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

