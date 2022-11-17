Peter Obi’s Twitter Bio Does Not Reflect His Presidential Candidacy

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Only one unserious candidate with no manifesto has not updated his Bio.

That tells you all you need to know.

https://twitter.com/TheoAbuAgada/status/1592952200745349121

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: