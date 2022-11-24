But you are broke in your same Lagos – Peter Okoye tackles trolls telling him to go back to Anambra

Peter said that those who troll him with the ”making it in Lagos comment” are still broke in the same Lagos*

The father of two wondered if it is forbidden for them to also make it in Lagos.

Nigerian Singer, Peter Okoye of PSquare has slammed those who are quick to say he is an ”ingrate” that made it in Lagos, while asking him to go back too his home state, Anambra.

In a tweet posted on his handle this morning, the singer said that those who troll him with the ”making it in Lagos comment” are still broke in the same Lagos. He wondered if it is forbidden for them to also make it in Lagos.

His post reads:

”You made it in LAGOS! You guys made it in LAGOS! If not for LAGOS! You are an ingrate! Go back to Anambra! yen yen yen! But you are Broke in your same LAGOS! Abi dem forbid you to make am for LAGOS? Go and lick your wounds! After elections 2023 we go still dey alright!”

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/11/but-you-are-broke-in-your-same-lagos-singer-peter-okoye-tackles-trolls-who-are-quick-to-tell-him-he-made-it-in-lagos-and-he-should-go-back-to-anambra-2.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related