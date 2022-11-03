Photo Of ₦‎3Million Louis Vuitton Button Shirt Sparks Mixed Reactions On Social Media

A photo of a designer shirt has gone viral on social media for what is reportedly the cost.

According to a Facebook user, Jaafar Jaafar, the Louis Vuitton shirt is retailing for a whopping N3 million.

Several internet users have reacted to the video with mixed reactions over the cost of the shirt.

Luxury brands sure know how to get peeps buzzing with reactions over the designs – and sometimes, the cost – of their products.

A Facebook user identified as Jaafar Jaafar recently got social media users buzzing with mixed reactions after he posted a photo of a Louis Vuitton shirt.

According to his caption, the item is selling for N3 million.

N3,000,000 for this raggy LV jacket!

People, this T-shirt with the color of Tsumma is sold for three million naira. Even if I was given a gift I will not wear it.



