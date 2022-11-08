Photo Of Kwankwaso And Peter Obi Having A Good Laugh

His Excellency, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, His Excellency, Peter Gregory Obi and the love and respect they share for each in pictures

Dr Musa Rabiu kwakwanso and His Excellency, Peter Gregory Obi are both 2023 presidential front runners and has many times proven to be best of friends.

The love and respect for each other and what they both stands for is real, No doubt .

The Kano state political strong man, Musa Kwankwaso, took to his social media page to share pictures of himself and his Excellency, Peter Obi having a good laughter after the AriseTv presidential debate

The Love is real

God bless his Excellency, Peter Gregory Obi

God bless his Excellency, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria

