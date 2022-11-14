Photographers Be Careful (See This)

Nah them wan thief me for Igbo Etech for ph

They called that their brother is getting married we both agreed price they sent half payment of 70k) to me.

I called a friend in ph cos I’m not base there to help me confirm the venue,only for me to hear that there is no such place at Igbo etch

Fwe days to the wedding they called I told them I’m set they ask me to bring all stuff for the event me self play along.

On wedding day I told my friend to go there to confirm he said he drove pass the place only to see cult guys. Nah so I take share their money with my friend o.

They latter called that I show refund them that nah God save me

Pls let be guided no mind my English

