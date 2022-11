Former Nigeria president, Goodluck Jonathan celebrated his 65th birthday on Sunday, 20th November, 2022 with members of his family and friends, IGBERETV reports.

Happy birthday to me ����� as we continue this New Age with more blessings and grace upon my life.

May God bless this Day Nov 20 and more to come of today.



https://www.instagram.com/p/ClLZe-eOcVt/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related