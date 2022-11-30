Photos Of ₦‎20M Cash Zamfara Community Paid To Bandit Leader To Avoid Attacks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttJ4cwGfqB4

Photos of N20m cash Zamfara community paid to bandit leader to avoid attacks

Residents of Gidan-goga village, in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, allegedly paid a N20m levy imposed on them by bandit leader, Bello Turji, to stop him from attacking them.

The bandit leader had asked the villagers to pay the money on or before Sunday, November 27, or face his wrath.

A resident of the community said that the money was paid on Sunday and villagers who fled to other places, have started returning to their homes.

Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad, West Africa, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, shared photos of the residents arranging the cash.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/11/update-photos-of-n20m-cash-zamfara-community-paid-to-bandit-leader-to-avoid-attacks.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related