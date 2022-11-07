Photos Of Tomato Paste Factory In Katsina

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Farmers in Katsina were losing 40% of their tomatoes post-harvest, due to lack of storage and processing facilities. It inspired an entrepreneur, Muhammadu Sarki, to build this tomato paste factory as the first in Katsina to give out-growers a steady destination for their tomatoes.

https://twitter.com/OvieNews/status/1589574563582869504

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: