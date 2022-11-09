Pick Wrong President, Nigeria Will Crash, Disintegrate – Primate Ayodele

With the 2023 presidential election around the corner, the Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has cautioned Nigerians against picking the wrong choice.

Primate Ayodele warned that Nigeria may crash if electorates pick the wrong president in 2023.

Speaking with DAILY POST, Ayodele warned that Nigeria may disintegrate if Nigerians pick the wrong leaders in 2023.

According to Ayodele: “If Nigerians were not diligent in picking God’s choice, the country would crash in 2023. That disintegration we are against might happen.

“Spiritual leaders, either Christians or Muslims, are to tell the people about the mind of God and to pray for the nation. We are also to correct all the candidates as most of them will goof, and if they do so, nobody is ready to talk.

“No pastor should be partisan; they should be free to say what the Lord told them. The role of a pastor is spiritual; I’m not talking about career pastors. Those in the spirit should tell the people the choice of God, and that is what we stand for.

“The way of God is not our way; in 2015, when I said bringing in Buhari would cause Nigerians what they didn’t expect, it has caused them what they don’t expect.

“They went about clamouring, and this is why our democracy is failing. Our democracy is failing because we are not united in listening to the voice of God.

“We only listen to the voice of man than God; we will continue to fall if we listen to the voice of man rather than what the Lord says.”



https://dailypost.ng/2022/11/09/2023-pick-wrong-president-nigeriall-crash-disintegrate-primate-ayodele-warns-nigerians/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related