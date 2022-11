This picture is going viral on social media. It shows a man in a black and white 1940s photo appearing to be speaking on a cell phone.

What makes the photo puzzling is that cellphones weren’t invented until 1973 by Motorola but it didn’t go public where

people can actually purchase it for use until 1983.

Anyone have an explanation for it? Manipulated image, perhaps?

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/11/picture-of-a-man-speaking-on-a-cell-phone-in-the-1940s-goes-viral.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related