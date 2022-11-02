Picture Of Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, Rufai And Ganduje At The Bussiness Sumit

Flipmode Squad: Why You Should Reflect On This Image Of Sanwo Olu, Tinubu, Rufai, and Ganduje In Lagos

Growing up in the late 1990s, we had several groups that inspired us in what we did, whether it was school, entertainment, or religious activities.

I was more into rap and admired various groups such as Deaf Jam, NWA, Bone Thugs & Harmony, Bad Boys, and others, but my favourite at the time was the Flipmode Squad, led by prolific rapper Busta Rhymes.

They were a smooth team that was original and legitimately owned the streets in my opinion. They consistently provided top-notch entertainment, never being a dull group.

If I were to depict this picture in the late 1990s, I would call them the Flipmode Squad. On this all-important picture, we have the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu, the APC presidential candidate, Aswaju Bola Tinubu, the Kaduna State Governor Nasir Elrufai, and the Kano State Governor General, Field Marshal Ganduje.

[b]These three personalities pictured with Tinubu symbolize the states with the most registered voters: Sanwo Olu Lagos has more than 7 million votes, Kaduna with Elrufai has more than 4 million votes, and Kano with General Ganduje has more than 6 million votes.

Now, these gentlemen did not simply attend a routine private or party meeting in Lagos yesterday; they met with Nigeria’s private sector; these are what we refer to as men of timber and calibre in the business world; let me name some of them so it does not appear that we are making up accolades.

Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, Jim Ovia, Chairman of Zenith Bank, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of UBA, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Former Chief Executive of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive of Access Bank, and other business leaders from agriculture, oil and gas, trade, manufacturing, creative sector, and other sectors attended the Business Summit in Lagos yesterday.

Thus, this is what we mean when we talk about structure and substance. I therefore suggest framing and displaying this photo in the Presidential Villa’s Hall of Fame. It has a place in the democratic history of Nigeria.

Imagine these incumbent governors and the votes they seat on top, and then contemplate welcoming Nyesom Wike, a thorn in Atiku’s flesh, to the list, then you would understand the importance of a mere picture. “You gerrit if you don’t gerrit forget about it”

Take a look at the lovely picture and let us have your comments.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.



Source iReporteronline

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/flipmode-squad-why-you-should-reflect-on-this-image-of-sanwo-olu-tinubu-rufai-and-ganduje-in-lagos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related