Pictures As Adams Oshiomhole Flag Off Senatorial Campaign

The Drummer Boy: Oshiomhole Completely Brings Edo To A Grind, See Sights And Sounds From Adams Declaration 4 Senate(Video)

See, Oshiomhole na the highest ever we give it to him, so the former Edo State Governor launched his campaign for Edo North Senatorial district yesterday, and the entire Edo State came to a halt. You need to witness Oshiomhole’s energy, smiles, zeal, and passion, wow this is a must-see.

Adams Oshiomhole has once again demonstrated his street credibility among his constituents. The former Labour leader led his supporters from street to street; the crowd was massive, so it was truly a million-man march. They walked from the Auchi sports complex, where the campaign kicked off, to the public field at Auchi.

First and foremost, we noticed the former Edo State Governor’s happiness, which was written all over him; he smiled throughout and took some sharp runs during the walks with his supporters, and the highlight of the entire thrilling encounter was when the DG APC presidential campaign council took over the drums.

Even though we had known for years that he was a talented dancer, we had no idea he was such a skilled drummer. Oshiomhole is indeed blessed and favored, and only God could have given him such good looks and physical fitness.

We wish him well in his new project to turn around the fortunes of Edo North Senatorial District and contribute his quota to the nation’s development.

Check out the most popular video of Oshiomhole taking to the streets and playing the drums; it surely would put a smile on your face.

