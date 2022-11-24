Pictures From APC Presidential Campaign Rally In Abakaliki, Ebonyi State

The Presidential Campaign Rally of the All Progressives Congress APC continues today in Abakaliki Ebonyi State. The people of the state are in good mood to welcome Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu his vice presidential candidate senator Kassim Shettima to their state. These are some of the early Pictures from the event.

