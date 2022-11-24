Pictures From APC Presidential Campaign Rally In Abakaliki, Ebonyi State

The Presidential Campaign Rally of the All Progressives Congress APC continues today in Abakaliki Ebonyi State. The people of the state are in good mood to welcome Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu his vice presidential candidate senator Kassim Shettima to their state. These are some of the early Pictures from the event.
Related Posts
- Fans Go Gaga As Kizz Daniel Finally Performs At The FIFA World Cup In Qatar
- Korean Team Members’ Names: If You Were The Commentator, What Would You Do? (Pix)
- Pictures From PDP Presidential Campaign Rally In Ilorin, Kwara State
- Tinubu Dresses In Isiagu For APC Presidential Campaign Rally In Ebonyi
- Peter Obi & Soludo Meet & Hug Each Other After Soludo Criticized Him (Photos)