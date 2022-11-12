Pictures From Paris Game Week As Infinix Shows Nigeria’s Capacity

The Paris Games Week 2022 has ended.

Infinix Mobile was selected by France Esports , the French Embassy in Nigeria, and the Lagos State Government to showcase the strength and capacity of competitive mobile gaming phone and esports (Infinix gaming masters )on the continent at the just concluded Paris Games Week 2022.

The Paris Games Week 2022 started from the 2nd to 6th of November, 2022, and it was organized by Syndicat des Éditeurs de Logiciels de Loisirs (SELL).

It is a chance for gaming and esports brands to meet and showcase their individual works and talents.

Gamr of course came correct, and showcased the quality of talents we have on the continent as Faruk Manzo, Gam’s Pro FIFA player’ battled it out with other French FIFA players and came out top.

Other activities curated by Infinix for the Nigerian stand included a PUBG tournament in Tandem ‘ Free Fire , COD free play with Gamr which was the highlight.

One of the most important features of the paris games week was that Infinix Mobile was the only mobile phone brand and mobile gaming exhibitor at this event which has over 10,000 guest globally.

