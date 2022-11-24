Pictures From PDP Presidential Campaign Rally In Ilorin, Kwara State

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The Presidential Campaign Rally of the People’s Democratic Party PDP continues today in Ilorin the capital of Kwara State. The people of the state are delighted to welcome H.E Atiku Abubakar to the state of Harmony.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: