Pictures From PDP Presidential Rally In Akure, Ondo State

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The Presidential Campaign Rally of the People’s Democratic Party PDP continues today in Akure the capital of Ondo State. Eveyon was happy to welcome the Atiku/Okowa train to the sun shine state.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: