Pictures Of Ekweremadu’s Properties Marked For Seizure

By Aliyu Jalal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the nod of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to publish an order of interim forfeiture of 40 landed properties belonging to the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Justice Inyang Ekwo made the order while ruling on a motion exparte brought by the EFCC in Suit No.FHC/ABJ/CS/1242/2022.

The schedule of properties attached to the forfeiture application listed properties allegedly acquired by Ekweremudu include among others, a London property at Flat 4, Varsity Court, Hormer Street ( WIH4NW), three properties in Florida, United States, a property of approximately 3000 square meter parcel of land consisting of 7 bedroom detached Boys Quarters, swimming pool, enclosed 3 car garage with roller shutter doors, gate house and generator house at No.6 Ilado Close, Ikoyi, Lagos bought for N630million on August 8, 2015; three blocks of six flats each, totaling 18 luxury flats at Plot 904 Durumi, Abuja acquired for N700million and Four Rootown House at Villa No. 148 Maeeni the Lahes Emirate Hill Dubai valued at $250,00 USD.

