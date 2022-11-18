Pinnick Responsible For Super Eagles’ Failure To Qualify For Qatar 2022 – Rohr

Rohr: Pinnick Responsible For Super Eagles’ Failure To Qualify For Qatar 2022

November 16, 2022 10:24 am

Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr says the decision to sack him by the then Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick cost the team a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Rohr was sacked last December after guiding the Super Eagles to the playoff round.

The Super Eagles however failed to qualify for the global soccer fiesta after losing on aggregate to eternal rivals, Black Stars of Ghana.

“Pinnick said my dismissal will avert a disaster, but in the end he created the disaster that cost Nigeria the ticket to the World Cup,” Rohr told Eagle7FM Sports Radio in an interview anchored by Osasu Obayiuwana.

“I regret that I did not take my team to win the World Cup, I regret my players will not be at the World Cup even though they deserve to be there.

“It was not my decision, it was a decision by Pinnick and his board.

“He was punished for this as Nigeria lost the chance to win the AFCON and did not qualify for the World Cup.

“I hope he takes better decisions now as a member of the FIFA Council.”

Rohr will be in Qatar for media work.



