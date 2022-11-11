Plateau’s Support For Tinubu Will Be Captivating – Senator Nora Daduut

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Prof Dame Nora Ladi Daduut has expressed confidence that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would receive massive support from the People of the state during the flag off of the campaign slated to hold on Tuesday November 15 2022 in Jos the state capital.

She also reiterated the capacity of Plateau State Governor and the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong, to lead the party to victory at the polls next year.

Senator Daduut a member of the TINUBU/SHETTIMA Women Presidential Campaign team assigned to the strategic Planning Directorate further lauded Governor Simon Lalong who is the Director General of the APC campaign council for ensuring that the All Progressives Congress flags off it’s national campaign in Jos.

A statement signed by Senator Daduut and made available to newsmen in Jos on Friday reads that kick -starting the rally in Jos is a national endorsement of the fact that Plateau state is home of the APC.

She further added that ” As a member of the women Presidential Campaign team, I call on the people of the state to come out en mass to support our Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on November 15 as well as vote massively for him at the polls .

She added that ” There is no politician in this country that has recorded the feat Tinubu has recorded in politics .

“Tinubu is the only politician in Nigeria that has mentored the highest number of politicians; strategically placing in strategic positions ,He is a builder of men and resources ,she added .

Senator Daduut eulogized the leadership virtues of Bola Tinubu and his Wife Senator Oluremi Tinubu saying that the country would be in safe hands under the guidance of the former Governor of Lagos State Tinubu if elected .

Senator Daduut pledged to work for the success of the APC at all levels in the general elections.

” I am determined to go the length and breadth of our dear country to canvass votes for our leader and Presidential Candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu ,Dr Nentawe Yilwatda the Gubernatorial Candidate of Plateau as well as other Candidates of our party in the state “

Senator Daduut urge citizens of the country especially those from Plateau South Senatorial district to work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress at all level in the forthcoming general election .

She welcomed the Presidential Candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Plateau and called on the people of the state to come out en mass to welcome the party to Plateau on Tuesday November 15th 2022 .

