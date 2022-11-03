World Cup: ‘Players are dropping like flies’ – EPL told to cancel games ahead of Qatar.

The Premier League has been instructed to cancel the last set of games before the start of the World Cup.

A growing number of players are suffering injuries with less than three weeks until the tournament’s start, which could end their chances of representing their respective countries.

The most recent name is left-back Ben Chilwell of England, who pulled up with a hamstring injury toward the end of Chelsea’s Champions League victory over Dinamo Zagreb.

Graham Potter, the manager of the Blues, didn’t reveal much about Chilwell’s injury but acknowledged that it doesn’t appear promising.

Chiwell’s World Cup hopes, according to talkSPORT hosts Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy, are over.

“It’s a suspected pulled hamstring but we know as ex-footballers when you pull a hammy,” O’Hara said on The Sports Bar.

“It’s like someone sticks a knife down the back of your leg, it’s horrible. It’s a shooting pain and you instantly know.

“You could see his face, he went white instantly. You know he’s done. It’s a six-week injury, four to six weeks so it kills his World Cup hopes.”

Chilwell joins a growing list of English players who might not make the World Cup, including Reece James of Chelsea and the Manchester City duo of Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, who are competing for fitness.

Other countries are also feeling the pinch, with Tottenham and South Korea star Heung-min Son and Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota both likely to miss out due to fractures around their left eyes.

“You’ve lost Reece James, you’ve lost Ben Chilwell, but for England it’s a serious problem. Players are dropping like flies,” O’Hara added.

“We keep going on about the amount of fixtures they have to squeeze in before the World Cup starts, and big games too.

“Cancel the last round of games in the Premier League, give them a bit of breathing space,” O’Hara said.



