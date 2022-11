Just this morning I got a message from a number stating that

“ELECTION 2023 Atiku support group members. Vote Atiku for Better Nigerias call now for your payment 50,000

(09133026436)”



Immediately I saw the message I knew it is a new way of scamming Nigerians.

Truecaller app already marked the number as Political Scammer.

Once again, let’s be careful so that we don’t lose our hard earned income to these heartless scammers disguising in countless ways.

See the screenshots below:

