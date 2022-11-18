Police Arrest Ex-Convict Hours After His Release From Prison

Lagos State Police Command II @rrslagos767

POLICE ARREST EX-CONVICT HOURS AFTER RELEASE FROM PRISON

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Saturday morning arrested an ex-convict hours after he was released from prison.

The suspect, Yakub Yusuf aged 23 was arrested around 0800hrs on Saturday after regaining freedom following his one-month prison sentence for stealing at Lagos State fuel dump, Alausa, Ikeja.

Learning that he was imprisoned because he could not pay a fine which was an option, an NGO facilitated his release by paying the fine on Friday, November 11,just ten days after his conviction on November 1, 2022.

Yakub was arrested again after breaking into Lagos State Fire Service premises from where he stole valve covers of old fire truck under repairs.

The CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi-led RRS has since transferred the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.

SP BENJAMIN HUNDEYIN, anipr, mipra

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

LAGOS STATE POLICE COMMAND

IKEJA

NOVEMBER 17, 2022.



https://twitter.com/rrslagos767/status/1593235270480318470

