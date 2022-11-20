Police Arrest Scammers Who Followed Woman To A Bank In Lagos

SP Benjamin Hundeyin @BenHundeyin

Yesterday at about 1550hrs, a bank cashier noticed that a 64-year old customer was fidgety, receiving repeated calls and was in a hurry to withdraw N600,000. The cashier asked what the problem was and the woman said she would die if she talked.

Police officers from Ogudu Division were quickly contacted. Of the three fraudsters waiting outside, Uche Awaize ‘m’ aged 45 and Osadebe Aigbe ‘m’ aged 35 were arrested. The third suspect bolted.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had first collected N90,000 from the woman. Effort is on to arrest the other gang member.

PS: Let’s leave their faces open this time so that previous victims can identify & testify against them, and maybe recover their money



