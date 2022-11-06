Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command last night announced the release of 21 children abducted by bandits.

The abducted children, according to Isah, are aged between 15 and 18 years.

Bandits had last Sunday kidnapped the victims who were working on the farm in the community and demanded for the sum of N30 million as ransom.

But Isah, a Superintendent of Police, in the message, said: “Good evening gentlemen of the Press. It is with great joy that I announce the release of all the 21 abducted workers that were kidnapped while working in farmland at Kamfanin Mai Lafiya village, Faskari LGA of Katsina State. They have been reunited with their families. Investigation is ongoing.”



https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/11/06/police-confirm-release-of-21-abducted-katsina-children

OAM4J Mynd44)

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related