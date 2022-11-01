Police Confirms Death Of Davido’s Son, Grills Domestic Staff

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday morning confirmed the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of popular music artiste, Davido, and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland.

It was gathered that the first son of the artiste died on Monday at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state Benjamin Hundeyin told Channels Television that Ifeanyi drowned on Monday.

When asked whether Ifeanyi is dead, the police spokesman said, “Yes, he is; he drowned.”

“No arrest yet but domestic staff have been brought in for questioning,” Hundeyin added.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in from celebrities and fans of the singer. https://www.channelstv.com/2022/11/01/davido-chioma-lose-son-ifeanyi/

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday said eight domestic workers were brought in for questioning in connection with the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development to our correspondent, said the domestic workers’ narrations would assist the command in ascertaining the circumstances surrounding the death of the three-year-old boy.

Hundeyin, however, said anyone not found culpable would be released immediately, adding the ones found culpable of negligence would be held back to assist the command in the ongoing investigation.

Hundeyin said, “His (Ifeanyi’s) death is confirmed. His (Davido’s) domestic workers have been brought in for questioning and anybody found not culpable will be allowed to go immediately.

“About eight of them were brought in to narrate their version of what happened to assist us in getting what really happened.

“At the end of their narrations, whoever that is found not guilty of negligence or not culpable in anyway will be allowed to go.

“Anybody found culpable will stay back to assist us in further investigation. The domestic workers are about eight that were brought in.”



https://punchng.com/just-in-police-grill-davidos-domestic-workers-over-sons-death/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1667292954-1

