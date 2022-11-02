Police Officer Accuses Her Superior Of Assaulting Her For Refusing His Advances (Pix)

A Nigerian woman has cried out for help after her superior reportedly attacked and brutalized her for turning down his advances.

She alleged that she was stripped n3ked by one officer, Ajayi Mathew in front of other officers and civilians.

Showing the injuries on her arms and chest, she explained that she didn’t do anything to warrant the assault, save for rejecting his advances.

She said she explained to him that she is a married woman and cannot give in to the affair and he ended up trying to “blackmail” her before proceeding to attack her.

https://www.tori.ng/news/218769/married-police-officer-accuses-her-superior-of-ass.html

