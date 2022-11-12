Police Parade 10 Suspected Kidnappers In Plateau (Photos)

Jos – The Plateau State Police Command on Friday paraded 10 suspects who allegedly committed various crimes ranging from kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, railway vandalism, culpable homicide and cattle rustling, and others.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, who paraded the suspects at the Police headquarters in Jos, said, “On the 11th October 2022, at about 20:10 hours while on routine patrol, Police Surveillance team alongside the Crack Team attached to ‘B’ Division of the Command sighted some unknown gunmen who criminally barricaded the road before St Augustine College Du, Jos South LGA.

“On sighting the Police, the gunmen opened fire on them but the intrepid police operatives struck and gunned down one of the suspects while others fled with various degree injuries. Exhibits recovered from the suspect include one AK47 rifle with rifle no.

“AE 353550 and eight {8} rounds of AK47 live ammunition. Efforts are on top gear to apprehend other members of the gang as an investigation is still in progress,” he said.

“On 23/10/2022 at about 18:30hrs one Adamu Koplang of Kongyel Village, Tel District Mikang LGA who disguised himself as a local medicine seller, was suspected and arrested at a Police Check Point by operatives of Mikang Police Division.

“When thoroughly searched, one locally made Barretta pistol with three rounds of live ammunition, a YY tool knife for cutting glass and the sum of three thousand naira (N3, 000) were recovered from the suspects.

“On the 3rd November 2022, at about 10:30 hours through credible intelligence, one Gideon Gyang 21 years, an escapee of the recent Jos jailbreak who has terrorised and dispossessed unsuspecting residents of Vom in Jos South LGA was apprehended by Police operatives attached to Kaduna Vom Division.”

He advised members of the public to report suspicious movements and persons to the Police and other law enforcement agencies to help nip crimes in the bud, stressing, “On our part, we are prepared to respond within a reasonable time whenever we receive a distress call.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/photos-police-parade-10-suspected-kidnappers-in-plateau/amp/

