https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vp_jAYok0nk

Inside this video, this Policeman who is serving in Rivers State wants to donate his one month salary to the Obi-Datti Movement, so that it would be his own help (and contribution) towarda putting the country right.

(He didn’t speak in English though..)

He and his colleague (a policeman too) also pleaded with the federal government to do whatever that is within their powers to sanitize our country, and especially our electoral process.

