Politician In Tears As He Apologises To Wike For Attacking His Government (Video)

[url=

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChCC67KMOCg][/url]

A politician in Rivers state, Chidi Lloyd, on Tuesday, November 22, broke down in tears as he publicly apologized to Governor Nyesom Wike, for previously attacking his government.

While speaking at a public function, Lloyd apologized to the governor for verbally attacking him and even taking him to court in the years they were political arch-enemies. He said when Gov Wike won the elections in 2015, he went to different courts seeking an order to stop Wike’s swearing-in as governor of the state. It was at this point he broke down in tears and asked for forgiveness.

”Your excellency, I do not deserve you.” he said weeping as Governor Wike’s band played on.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/11/politician-breaks-down-in-tears-as-he-publicly-apologises-to-gov-wike-for-previously-attacking-his-government-video.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related