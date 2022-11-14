Popular Abuja Based Comedian Shortcut Releases Amazing Photos Ahead Of His Event

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5v38srZq_Ac

An A-class Abuja-based comedian, Shortcut has concluded arrangements to host his look-out-for show, ‘Leave Comedy For Shortcut’ the 4th edition.

Ahead of this event, he has released amazing photos on his social media pages in apparent indication of his readiness to give Abuja residents an unforgettable comedy experience.

The pictures have since gone viral, attracting amazing comments from from his followers.

Top celebrities from the comedy, music and movie industries will hit Abuja like a thunderbolt at this show.

Among those expected to grace the event are, Oga Sabinus, MC 3310 Sarkin Dariya, Ushbebe, Pencil, Arinze Baba, MC Bob and Danny Spry.

Others are Funny Urch, MC Papi, Ice Prince and more.

Date for this event is Nov. 26, 2022 while venue is the Congress Hall of the prestigious Transcorp Holton Hotel Abuja.

The organisers have assured intending participants of adequate value for their money.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/11/popular-abuja-based-comedian-shortcut.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related