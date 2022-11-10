Portable Introduces His Heavily Pregnant Girlfriend To His Wife

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNQQ0tzemq8

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola also known as Portable has reportedly impregnated a lady who is said to be his girlfriend.

Gistlovers reports that drama occurred when the father of three introduced his pregnant girlfriend to his wife, Bewaji.

It was reported that she became furious when Portable informed her that another woman was pregnant for him, but his wife was begged and they settled the matter.

The heavily pregnant girlfriend has already been invited to his house to start staying with them and the women have started bonding.

A video making the rounds online shows the wife and baby mama dancing with a third lady while making content for TikTok.

