Pregnant Woman Assaulted By DSS In Abuja Loses Pregnancy

Pregnant Woman Assaulted By Nigerian Secret Police, DSS In Abuja Loses Pregnancy After Torture

Aisha Shafiu, a woman who accused the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, of ordering her husband’s arrest because he (Shafiu) left the All Progressives Congress (APC), has lost her three-month pregnancy after torture by secret police, the Department of State Services.

Aisha who is 28 years old had accused DSS operatives of assaulting her with pregnancy along six others including children and an old woman during the raid in Trademore Estate, Lugbe last month.

SaharaReporters had reported that Shafiu, a loyalist of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate for Kogi Central Senatorial District, was identified as one of the persons allegedly abducted by gunmen at Trademore Estate, in Abuja.

In a video seen by SaharaReporters, on Friday, Aisha narrated how armed gunmen invaded their house in October and took away many gadgets and N350,000.

She said, “Good days Nigerians. My name is Mrs Shafiu Aisha; the wife of Ibrahim Fari Shafiu, the man that was abducted on the 24th of October at Lugbe Trade Mall Estate, Abuja. I’m here to plead with Nigerians to come to my rescue. Since 31 days now, I have not seen my husband and my junior brother.

“On the 24th of October, 2022, heavily armed men broke in to our house and started molesting us; we were shown self-identification claiming to be DSS, we are six in number when they came in, I and my mother-in-law, my kids and my junior brother alongside my neighbour’s children. They tied us down and started beating us. They scattered everywhere. They packed our phones and our laptop and the sum of N350,000 from the house.

“My children are just three years and six years old; for the past 31days, they have not seen their father, they have been crying and asking for their father. Kogi State government is behind my husband’s abduction because a day after Salah, my husband went home to launch a campaign saying “no to violence and political thuggery in Ebira land.”

“Ever since then, he has been receiving threats from Kogi State Governor, and Chief of Staff; also in early October, he defected from the APC to PDP and that was what led to his abduction. I’m pleading with the Nigerians to come to my rescue. President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice Presidents, and NGOs, please come to my rescue for the past 31 days I’ve not seen my husband; my children are crying.

“I’m currently pregnant and my brother that was abducted with my husband was supposed to be in school for his clearance, he’s a student of Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Business administration and I was supposed to be in Camp now for my NYSC.

“I have not been able to print out my colour printer because my code is in my e-mail; I can’t access my e-mail without my phone because of my password; I’ve been traumatised since then and I cannot remember my password; I’ve been in and out of the hospital because of the way they molested us.

“My mother-in-law is looking for treatment, since then, she has not been feeling too well too. I am pleading with Nigerians to come to my rescue, President Mohammed Buhari, Vice President, to help me plead with the Kogi state Governor to free my husband and my Junior brother. They are innocent, they have not done anything wrong,” she pleaded.

However, in a scan report obtained by SaharaReporters on Monday issued by Yabisam hospital at FHA Lugbe, in Abuja, it was confirmed that Aisha had lost her twelve weeks’ pregnancy.

The report signed by one Dr Yaqub Ibraheem also noted that Aisha may need further medical attention to prevent complications to her uterus.

Meanwhile, a unicornuate uterus is said to be a genetic condition that causes only half of the uterus to form. As a result, one may have a single fallopian tube instead of two and a uterus that’s usually smaller in size.

Some of the known side effects include: breech pregnancy, increased risk for a cesarean delivery, increased risk for placenta previa and placental abruption, intrauterine growth restriction, preterm birth and preterm premature rupture of membranes.



