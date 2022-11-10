Premium Lifestyle Loewe: Best Of German Electronics Now In Victoria Island, Lagos

PREMIUM. LIFESTYLE. LOEWE.

LOEWE, a multiple-award winning electronic brand enjoyed in premium markets like France, the UK, Italy, Switzerland, Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Vienna, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, London, Madrid, Amman and Moscow, now nests exclusively in Victoria Island, Lagos, to cater to the lifestyles of discerning, upwardly-mobile, stylish and distinctively classy Nigerians.

Looking for audio perfection that would blow your world away? Our dynamic and powerful wireless audio range will completely sweep you off your feet! Try any of our vibration-free Loewe klang s1 smart radio, Loewe klang s3 smart radio, Loewe klang mr 5 multiroom speaker or Loewe klang bar5 mr soundbar and sub5 subwoofer. Depending on your choice of these super-sound monsters, you can enjoy revolutionary and exciting features like DTS Play-Fi, Apple AirPlay, Internet and FM Radio, Bluetooth Speaker, Spotify, Amazon Music, USB, CD Player, Wifi, Google Chromecast, 80 to 800 Watts Total Music Power and a whole lot more to simply blow your mind.

Our range of television sets include Loewe bild s.77 dr+ OLED TV, Loewe bild v.65 dr+ OLED TV and Loewe bild v.55 dr+ OLED TV, each designed to complement your enviable lifestyle, offering you the best of German craftsmanship, timeless design and a sophisticated experience right from the first push of the button. Depending on your choice, features include Ultra High Definition with HDR, 360° design, Slim Screen, DR+ technology, latest OLED technology, Dolby Vision, Front Firing Speaker, Integrated Soundbar, up to 120 Watts of music power with 10 drivers, Personalized Hearing, Mimi defined, and loads more.

Since 1923, Loewe has been developing, manufacturing and selling the widest ranges of electronic, electrical and mechanical products and systems widely known for their technological excellence and cutting-edge quality.

Rooted in Germany, the globally-acclaimed home of heavy engineering, advanced technologies, innovation and high quality products, Loewe Technologies GmbH, straight out of Kronach, near Berlin, is the leading manufacturer of premium consumer electronics to include television sets, audio products, multiroom systems, speakers and so much more.

Enjoy your well-deserved lifestyle with the unique and magical Loewe experience. Visit our Loewe gallery today at 3A, Karimu Kotun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. Better yet, call us on 07025120047, or email us at info@loewe.ng

Chat us on WhatsApp: 07025120047

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEYUI1bTsgM

