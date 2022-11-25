President Buhari Arrives Niger Republic Ahead Of AU Summit (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Niamey, Niger Republic ahead of African Union Summit on Industrialization and Economic Diversification, Commissions Muhammadu Buhari Boulevard and Launches the French Version of the Buhari Book on 24th Nov 2022

President Buhari with the President of Niger Republic H.E. Mohammed Bazoum, during the Commissioning of the Muhammadu Buhari Boulevard in Niamey, Niger Republic on 24th Nov 2022

President Buhari with the President of Niger Republic, H.E. Mohammed Bazoum alongside Chairman Oriental Energy Mohammed Indimi and Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi (Rtd) during the Commissioning of the Muhammadu Buhari Boulevard in Niamey, Niger Republic on 24th Nov 2022

L-R APC Chieftain Farouk Adamu Aliyu, Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Niger Mr. Hassoumi MASSOUDOU, Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources Mohammed Indimi, Chief Executive Officer MRS Holdings Limited Sayyu Dantata shortly after being decorated with Nigerien National awards for their roles in fostering excellent bilateral relations between Nigeria and Niger.

President Buhari with the President of Niger Republic H.E. Mohammed Bazoum, President of Guinea Bissau H.E. Umaro Sissoco Embalo while congratulating the recipients of the Nigerien National Honours in Niamey, Niger Republic on 24th Nov 2022

President Buhari with the President of Niger Republic H.E. Mohammed Bazoum, President of Guinea Bissau H.E. Umaro Sissoco Embalo and President of the Chadian Transition Government and Head of State H.E. General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno in Niamey, Niger Republic on 24th Nov 2022



