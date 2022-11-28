President Buhari Attends Opening Session Of ECOWAS Parliament Summit (Photos)

PRESIDENT BUHARI ATTENDS OPENING SESSION OF ECOWAS PARLIAMENT SUMMIT.
President Muhammadu Buhari, President of Guinea Bissau and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, H.E. Umaro Sissoco Embalo and others after the Opening session of the ECOWAS Parliament held at the International Conference Center, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. NOV 28TH 2022
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0Y4uzSpBWAFwdhb5Uto3JBKQfjQ3YK22uvVuwhaUvwN2a5pJCUDdVLbDtaZwt4ggAl&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa&mibextid=6aamW6
Cc
Nlfpmod
dominique
Mynd44
Seun
Lalasticlala