President Buhari Hosts President Of Guinea In Private Dinner (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI IN PRIVATE DINNER WITH H.E. PRESIDENT EMBALO OF GUINEA BISSAU.

President Muhammadu Buhari hosted a private dinner with H.E Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at the Residence Sunday Night, State House. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. NOV 27TH 2022

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid05QVuw38nSxqr9TfpEMHGY1YqZvcLwiN2TTAGiWhHfgc2KY5UWmxRix3QwVmvaVRXl&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa&mibextid=6aamW

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: