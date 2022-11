President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, nominated Lauretta Onochie as the substantive chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Onochie is a Special Assistant to President Buhari on New Media.

The President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan, read the nomination letters sent to the senate by the president at the plenary on Wednesday.

Lawan read out the other fifteen members, making up the list for the NDDC, just as former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu, General Charles Airhiavbere is the Executive Director, Finance.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/11/23/president-buhari-nominates-lauretta-onochie-as-nddc-chairman/

